Police and military conducting joint operations across Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force have started a series of joint "surge operations" to respond to a flare-up of violence in certain communities across Jamaica.

The JCF says the simultaneous operational initiatives were launched across police divisions in Jamaica from 3 p.m. on Friday.

They are hoping to build on the gains made in crime reduction during the first quarter of 2023.

On April 4, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson reported a 22 per cent decline in major crimes at the end of March 2023, when compared to the corresponding period last year.

He said murders were down by 21 per cent; shootings, 13 per cent; rapes, 47 per cent; robberies, 32 per cent and break-ins, 11 per cent.

A police statement Friday said while the contribution of gang conflicts to the total number of murders has seen a decline this year, "gang violence remains a significant threat to the safety and security of our communities".

"Divisional commanders have carefully designed operations tailored to address the specific threats in these spaces," it said of the operations which will also respond to a flare-up of gang violence in certain areas.

"We urge members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement officers working within their communities, as public support is crucial in our collective efforts to maintain a safer environment for all Jamaicans," the police urged.

