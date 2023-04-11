Former chef gets 10 years after evading drug-trafficking sentence in Jamaica

A former chef, who was a fugitive for more than four years before being arrested in Jamaica, has been sentenced to over 10 years in a US federal prison for heroin trafficking.

Devon Bennett, 54, who resided in Hawthorne, California, had pleaded guilty in May 2018 to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, admitting that he and others used his apartment to package and ship heroin and other drugs through the US Mail.

However, he absconded bail before he could be sentenced.

In early February, law enforcement authorities in Jamaica located and arrested Bennett at the request of the United States. Bennett consented to extradition and was subsequently surrendered to the United States on March 8.

He was sentenced on Monday by US District Judge Dale Fischer.

After his release from prison, Bennett will be subject to a five-year period of supervised release.

