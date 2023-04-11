East Kingston police seize ammunition found in bottle

The Kingston East police say they seized several rounds of ammunition during their Operation Relentless initiative over Easter in Bayshore Park, Habour View.

A team of officers was reportedly conducting an operation in the area on Monday when a bottle containing eleven cartridges was found.

No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.

The police say Operation Relentless is continuing as the joint security forces maintain their efforts to purge the nation's streets of guns, gunmen and gangs.

