Goat thief killed by mob in St Ann

The St Ann's Bay Police are investigating the mob killing of a man in Alderton district, Claremont in the parish on Wednesday.

Dead is 28-year-old Tevin Pinnock otherwise called 'Shatty', a labourer of Ramble in St Thomas and Windward Road, Kingston 2.

Reports from the St Ann's Bay Police are that about 7:00 p.m., lawmen were summoned to a scene where a man was allegedly mobbed after her tried stealing goats.

Upon their arrival, Pinnock was seen with multiple chop wounds all over his body. The female that accompanied him was arrested and taken into custody.

Investigations continue.

