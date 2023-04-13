Remittance centre in Manchester robbed of millions

A remittance centre in Manchester was this morning robbed of millions of dollars by gunmen.

Preliminary investigations place the theft at approximately $8 million.

It is reported that armed men entered the establishment, which is located on Manchester Road in Mandeville, and robbed a worker.

They then escaped.

The matter is under investigation.

- Tamara Bailey

