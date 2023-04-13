Remittance centre in Manchester robbed of millions
Published:Thursday | April 13, 2023 | 3:18 PM
A remittance centre in Manchester was this morning robbed of millions of dollars by gunmen.
Preliminary investigations place the theft at approximately $8 million.
It is reported that armed men entered the establishment, which is located on Manchester Road in Mandeville, and robbed a worker.
They then escaped.
The matter is under investigation.
- Tamara Bailey
