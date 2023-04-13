Heart Foundation gets ECG machine

The Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund has donated an echocardiogram (ECG) machine, valued at $9 million, to the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ).

The new equipment will strengthen the Heart Foundation's capacity to screen for various heart conditions and, in the process, reduce the number of patients awaiting the foundation's services.

Additionally, the machine will allow physicians to conduct heart evaluations without the need for tube or wire insertions, in order to identify abnormalities.

Speaking during today's handover ceremony at the Heart Foundation's office on Beechwood Avenue in St Andrew, executive director, Deborah Chen, noted that gestures like CHASE's donation help to maintain the foundation's operations.

“Without places like the CHASE Fund, we would not be able to continue the model that we have now. Our rates are subsidised because of these donations. We will ensure that we maintain the equipment,” Chen said, adding “thanks, on behalf of the patients who would otherwise not be in a position to afford these tests.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, CHASE's chief executive officer, Wilford 'Billy' Heaven, pledged the entity's continued support in further strengthening the Heart Foundation.

“The Heart Foundation plays an important role in the healthcare landscape in terms of screening for hypertension, diabetes, and heart-related illnesses as well as public education in these areas. CHASE's focus on primary healthcare in Jamaica is deliberate and in keeping with the national direction and policy; and so, our support of these activities is important,” he said.

The health sector benefits from 20 per cent of CHASE's resources, which provide financial assistance towards the development of a wide range of projects and programmes that fall within the scope of the five defined areas reflected in the entity's name.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.