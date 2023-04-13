Environmental advocates want moratorium on deep sea mining

Environmental advocates are urging the Government to back a moratorium on deep sea mining until a number of conditions around environmental harm and good governance can be met.

The deep sea is a vital and virtually unstudied ecosystem, the largest on the planet, which is already under stress from pollutants, microplastics and climate related impacts.

The deep sea stands between humans and the worst impacts of the climate breakdown by absorbing the greenhouse gases and excess heat produced by human activity, the advocates posit.

They noted that over the last few months delegates have been meeting at the International Seabed Authority (ISA), headquartered in Kingston, to discuss the regulations for deep sea mining which is expected to go ahead in July 2023 because of a “two-year rule” that was triggered in June 2021.

These regulations, the advocates argue, are being discussed in spite of the significant environmental risks and high degree of scientific uncertainty.

Yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, stated that the Government will not allow deep sea mining until the relevant regulatory framework, which includes protection of the marine environment, is created.

Robyn Young, Youth Leader - Jamaica and Projects & Administrative Coordinator, from Sustainable Ocean Alliance Caribbean said, “We appreciate the clarification from Minister Johnson Smith regarding deep seabed mining. This is wonderful news and a step in the right direction to ensure the protection of all countries whose marine ecosystems will inevitably be affected should regulations remain undefined. We understand that it takes small actions to effect waves of change and we stand firmly behind our principles to protect and preserve the marine environment.”

“I commend the Minister for her dedication to see regulations be put in place before deep sea mining can begin. I, however, urge delegates of the ISA to take the conversation a lot further and question what kinds of regulations can come about within such hurried timelines and without enough scientific data on the Deep Sea. The fair stance is to join the call for a moratorium on deep sea mining. There can be no proper regulations without more data,” argued Dahvia Hylton, youth advocate with the Jamaica Climate Change Youth Council.

Dr Theresa Rodriguez-Moodie, Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) said, “We note the Minister's emphasis that deep see mining is not expected to take place in Jamaican waters, but the impacts have the potential to affect Jamaica, other Caribbean islands and their fisheries. The deep sea is nothing less than the common heritage of humankind.”

The advocated are therefore urging the Government to join in the call for a moratorium as a leader in the Caribbean and as a small island developing state already trying to cope with the impacts of the climate crisis.

