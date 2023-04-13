Person of interest in Hanover murder reports to station

WESTERN BUREAU:

Police superintendent Sharon Beeput is urging two men being sought in connection with two separate cases of murder and shooting in Hanover to turn themselves in.This follows Monday’s contact of a man who was listed as a person of interest in a murder probe.

Beeput, who is the commander for the Hanover Police Division, confirmed that Shavaughn Morris, who the police believes can assist with their probe into a homicide committed in the parish on Saturday April 8, 2023, turned himself in to the police on Easter Monday.

“We are happy that he did the right thing and turned himself in,” said Beeput. “It is a much better outcome than staying out there and creating problems for himself and the police. If our investigations show that he is not involved in the incident that he is considered a person of interest in, he will be released. However, if it is otherwise, he will have to have his day in court.”

Morris’ situation is tied to that of another man, who is wanted by the police for the murder of his uncle, which was committed on January 11, 2023. The man has been identified as 31-year-old Remearo McCallum, who is accused of the shooting death of his uncle Dwight Levy in a dispute over the ownership of a plot of land and some animals.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to reports, during the quarrel on the disputed property, McCallum brandished a firearm and opened fire on Levy, killing him on the spot. Since then, he has been on the run.

Following the killing of Levy, McCallum’s father, 62-year-old Hugh McCallum, was shot and killed at his home by unknown assailants in what residents of his Shooters Hill district believe was an act of reprisal for Levy’s death. Morris is said to be related to Levy.

“We are urging McCallum to turn himself over to the police immediately so that he too can have his day in court,” said Beeput. “We are urging his family and other persons who might know where he is to encourage him to turn himself in.”

The police are also urging 27-year-old O’Brian Garvey to turn himself in. Garvey is wanted for wounding with intent in relation to a shooting incident in McCreary district, in Hopewell.

According to reports, Garvey opened gunfire during an incident in his community. When the shooting subsided, it was discovered that a six-year-old boy, his mother, and his grandfather all sustained bullet wounds, Garvey, who is considered armed and dangerous, has been on the run since the incident.