The right relationship with God brings peace!

Peace is described as the result of having the right relationship with God and with others.

Spiritual peace describes a sense of well-being and fulfilment that comes from God and is dependent on His presence alone (Galatians 5:22).

Inner spiritual peace is experienced by any believer who walks in the spirit, despite surrounding turmoil. Have you ever met someone who can really roll with the punches? No matter what life throws his or her way, he still maintains a visible peace and joy. He has a way of looking at the bright side of things. He can always find the silver lining. You often wonder if you could behave half as graciously if you had to deal with his circumstances. Chances are, his inner peace comes from the Lord. The true “peace of God” protects the hearts and minds of believers from worry, fear, and anxiety. It transcends all rationale or logic ( Philippians 4:7). The God of peace who offers salvation also promises His presence and power in the lives of His children. His presence creates in us a quiet confidence, regardless of circumstances, people, or things. Therefore, peace comes from knowledge of His promises and faith that He will uphold them. A man at peace does not place his hope and faith in this world, but the next. ( Heaven). God’s promises provide internal peace. The prophet Isaiah tells us, “ You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in You”( Isaiah 26:3v5).

Though impossible to comprehend fully, true peace is the fruit of the Holy Spirit( Galatians 5: 22) and part of the “full armour of God” ( Ephesians 6:11-13). According to Apostle Paul, our understanding and experiencing of the Gospel produces peace that allows us to walk boldly into spiritual battle and to survive all manner of difficulty and danger. The believer receives peace from God as a virtue of holy living and protection from evil forces. Where the peace of God is present, there is no room for worry.

How do I find such peace? If you don’t know Jesus, accept Him as your Lord and personal saviour, study His word, and pray to Him.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Prayer

God of peace, thank You for the comfort I find in Your presence. Your promises are good and true. I don’t need to be afraid of what lies before me. You go ahead of me and make a way for me. You watch over me. You know my every thought before I even utter a word. You hear my prayers and you answer them in a way that only an all-knowing God could do. I know I am a sinner, yet you sent your son to be the Prince of Peace. I no longer fear sin or death. I know I am saved. Jesus grants eternal life for me through faith. I find peace in His sacrifice. Help me to remember this promise of peace in all I face, in Jesus’ name.

May the peace of our Lord Jesus Christ, who died and was resurrected on the third day, be with you always, amen.

Josephine Asare Mensah is the first lady of the Church of Pentecost Jamaica (COPJ).