Westmoreland surpasses property tax target

Councillor Rudolph Uter, the minority leader in the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC), wants $14 million of a $35-million property tax surplus to be given to councillors to undertake programmes in their division.

Uter, the Jamaica Labour Party-aligned councillor for the Frome division, made the request during last Thursday’s monthly meeting of the WMC, when it was revealed that the municipality collected some $526 million during the last financial year.

It is not yet clear how much of the $35 million surplus will be returned to the municipality. WMC CEO Marvalyn Pitter is expected to disclose the amount at today’s finance committee meeting.

“I am just asking for a small amount of $1 million for each councillor to assist us in our programmes,” Uter said last week in seeking to justify his request.

Uter lauded the work of the WMC’s property tax unit for surpassing the target, especially as this was achieved during a period of adverse conditions and economic challenges.

Savanna-la-Mar Mayor Bertel Moore also praised the property tax team for their performance. He also noted that there have been instances where residential property owners let their dogs loose to prevent the members of the unit from entering their properties.

“I know, personally, what they have gone through, but they have worked hard in attaining and surpassing this figure,” said Moore.

Deputy Mayor Danree Delancy also said that the achievement is commendable, noting that both the taxpayers and the property tax unit deserve commendation.

However, Delancy, who is the councillor for the Bethel Town division, said the people of the parish should be provided with improved services for their tax compliance.

“Not only did we finish second overall [nationally], but we also surpassed the set target by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development. I am now hoping to see the services for which property tax money is used to pay improved,” said Delancy, “We want now to see a more timely collection of garbage and also for the routes to be extended, including fewer backlogs in the parish.”

“In terms of streetlights, I want to see more timely repair of street lamps, and the installation of more street lamps across the parish, especially in rural areas,” continued Delancy, “If we are doing so well in terms of property tax collection, it is only fair that we give back to the people what they duly deserve.

“They are playing and paying their part, so it is now up to us to play our part by providing improved services from this money,” Delancy added.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com