‘Queen of Somerton’, Miss Ena Stewart, gets royal send-off

Her advocacy for food security, community development, service to seniors, and lifelong church leadership and commitment as a justice of the peace, endeared the late Ena Stewart to residents who called her the ‘queen of Somerton.’

The 86-year-old, who died peacefully at her home in the upper St James community, received a farewell service befitting her status at the Somerton United Church last week.

Guests poured in into the church from far and near, forcing relatives to create extra space while the streets leading to the facility were heavily populated by scores who came to celebrate her life.

Stewart, mother of five biological children and four stepchildren was given a thanksgiving fitting the stature she affectionately acquired. The attendance numbers were similar to those who celebrated with her when she received the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service for Public Service at King’s House in Kingston in 2002.

Glowing tributes brought tears, laughter, admiration, and respect for the matriarch, whose husband, the late Cedric Stewart, a former municipal councillor, was as renowned. She was one of the founding mothers of the People’s National Party (PNP) Women’s Movement in western Jamaica.

“We inherited the legacy that she has left in agriculture,” said president of the St James branch of the Jamaica Agricultural Society, Glendon Harris, while Claudette Bryan, representing the Lay Magistrates Association, described her as a remarkable and phenomenal woman.

SYMBOL OF STRENGTH AND DIGNITY

Dubbed a firebrand, Harris said 40 years ago, it was Stewart and former Speaker of the House Violet Nielson who were behind the birth of the Montpelier Agricultural Show, which is staged annually on Easter Monday.

“Her death is a great loss, and we must ensure that what she started continues to grow and be better each year,” he stated, unable to hide his sadness.

“She made sure we stayed the course to her standard and above, that is, educating those who don’t know so they become more knowledgeable,” he told The Gleaner.

Custos Conrad Pitkin spoke of a life dedicated to serving family, country, and community.

“We rejoice because she gave so much during her years. The impact that had on all of us will remain with us for a long time to come,” said Pitkin’s representative, who read his message.

“She was a gentle giant whose work and worth will remain a part of her indelible legacy for a very long time. She served her country well and carried out her duties with dignity, decorum, and dedication,” were the words from the Custos.

To know Miss Ena - as she was affectionately called - was to love her was the recurring theme from the host of speakers. Her children, stepchildren, and grandchildren painted intimate portraits of her life. Her two daughters, Petal Farquharson and Dawnet Beverley, paid glowing, intimate tributes.

“This wonderful lady exuded style and grace and was a force to be reckoned with. She was a sophisticated and smart human being who was a symbol of strength and dignity. She was an amazing person whose life’s journey brought her across Jamaica and the world at large,” stated Farquharson.

Beverley’s story told of her tenacity.

“There was an opportunity for a promotion in the Ministry of Labour; however, she needed to have O’Level English to qualify for this promotion. Robin, her third child, was studying at the same time for his exams. She studied while balancing her other duties as mom, wife, and working adult and passed the exam with flying colours,” she told the church gathering.

Her mother became manager for the parish of St. Ann, served in many other parishes, retiring after 30 years of unwavering dedication and stellar service.

Son Cedric Stewart Jr said his mom was a no-nonsense woman, who sacrificed her life for her children, especially in the area of education.

“She ensured and insisted that school, homework, degrees, professional acumen, and the discipline required to achieve was clearly understood,” breaking down during his tribute.

