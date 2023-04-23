Philosophy of fasting in Islam

Imam Tariq Azeem

Contributor

MANY JAMAICANS don’t realise what is meant by fasting in Islam. Due to different practices among various faiths, Islamic concept of fasting is often unclear to people. Since, the period of Lent and Ramadan are again coinciding this year, it would be good to know how Muslims observe their fasts.

Short and simple: In the Islamic month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fasting for 30 days, each day from dawn till dusk. During this period they do not eat or drink anything. They may carry on with their jobs, schooling or other day-to-day tasks. However, they try to find time to be more engaged in prayers, recitation of the Holy Quran and being charitable. And even after they have broken their fast in the evening, they spend much of their time doing the same.

Every year Muslims go through this rigorous form of worship for an entire month.

Often people who are unaware of Islamic teachings assume that fasting is limited to abstaining from food and water. However, it is far more than that.

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) has said that God has no need of you abstaining from food, if you are lying and deceiving others. Similarly, the founder of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, explains that Ramadan, the month of fasting, is such that you let go of one type of bread which nourishes your body, and you consume a different type of bread which nourishes your soul.

Hence, a true experience of fasting for a Muslim is only when he or she comes out of this month a changed person. Someone who is closer to God Almighty, and closer to mankind as well. Someone who has love for God, and sympathy for humanity. Someone who puts the needs of others above his or her own. If these changes are not experienced, there is still a long way to go for the person fasting.

There are many other rules as well regarding fasting, which provide flexibility to people facing various challenges. For example, one who is sick or on a journey is not allowed to fast. Similarly, expecting mothers and young children are also forbidden to fast. Hence, God Almighty who has made fasting mandatory for believers in His scripture, has also given these provisions to ensure people don’t burden themselves beyond capacity.

I hope and pray that all those who are observing fasting this year, regardless of their religion or creed, feel a positive difference in themselves; and they become beacons of peace for humanity.

Imam Tariq Azeem, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Old Harbour, Jamaica. Send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com