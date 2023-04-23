Smooth sailing to destination Sutherland

IF AKILAH SINCLAIR were told a few years ago that her brother’s former schoolmate and her dad’s business associate, Donald Sutherland, who had secretly taken a keen interest in her, would become her husband, she would have laughed at the predictions.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Akilah has not only taken on a new surname, but her laughter is now evidence of what love from her then secret admirer, now husband, does, and how happy he makes her.

“Donald strategically tried to hang out with my brother more to gain my attention, but that proved to be challenging. However, the stars soon aligned. With my entrepreneurial mind, I was looking for a new area of investment. I told my dad and he suggested Donald, who had an up-and-coming business that could be a lucrative avenue. Donald coincidentally visited my dad’s business that day and an introduction was made,” Akilah said

This was the perfect opportunity for Donald, who not only saw the business prospects, but a love for a lifetime.

“I asked Akilah for her phone number, which she initially refused on the basis that she thought I was too direct and might have been overly confident. But my persistence led me to requesting the phone number a week later, at which point she consented, but with terms and conditions. Her words ‘nuh badda call call up mi phone enuh’,” Donald recounted.

The terms and conditions certainly did not hold, as the two found themselves talking on the phone for hours at a time, learning about their common interests and enjoying each other’s company.

Three years later, Donald found he had no doubt in his mind that Akilah was the one for him, and made the decision to have and hold her for the rest of his life.

“My family and Donald planned a getaway to a villa in Silver Sands, Trelawny during the Labour Day weekend of 2022. A few close friends were also invited. It’s usually hard to surprise me, as I pick up on subtle clues, but this time I was clueless about the event that would unfold.”

According to Akilah, on the last night, Donald suggested and planned a group dinner at a restaurant to wrap up what would have been a great time spent on vacation. After ordering a baked macaroni and cheese dish and, in the process of taking her first bite, Akilah realised there was more than mac and cheese there.

“I dug further to find a ring box. By the time I caught on with what was happening, Donald was already on his knees proposing. My friends and family already knew the plan and were bursting with excitement all weekend while keeping it a secret. Even the waiters were in on the surprise. This night was magical.”

Less than a year later, on a picturesque beachfront property in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, in a beautiful Bohemian-themed wedding before 250 guests, the two sealed the deal.

“We had no wedding planner and organised the wedding ourselves, including managing vendors and using the talent within the family to complete varying tasks. Donald’s brother and staff made the arch, bar, DJ booth and pedestals for flowers. A triangular arch was chosen, as it holds much significance for us. The triangle is considered the strongest geometric figure, as it has a wide base made of two points converging into one. This is how we envision our relationship being two individuals coming together to form a resilient partnership.”

Akilah continued: “A family friend did the floral arrangements and it was all hands on deck to put everything together on the wedding day. My parents did the wedding catering, as that has been one of their lines of business for many years.”

Though faced with one of the biggest challenges before the wedding, the sudden passing of Donald’s dad, Akilah said they honored their relationship with him by following through the plans and incorporating aspects of his life in the wedding.

With similar personalities and strengths that complement each other’s weaknesses, Akilah said she wants their marriage to represent a united front, with them against any problem that may arise and not them against each other.

“I want us to lead by example for younger family members and children and those observing us to see us as agents of change, as two young people determined to balance a solid relationship while managing their business partnerships. I want people to know it’s possible to make both work successfully.”

“We are both looking forward to longevity in business and marriage, continuous growth and learning from each other, and one day to expand our family. We are aware that obstacles will come, but we are looking forward to weathering it together, pushing each other to maximise our optimal potential. The best is yet to come,” Akilah said.