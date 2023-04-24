Rickert Allen Memorial Lecture to focus on AI

Navigating Artificial Intelligence and Education: Exploring Issues of Impact, Ethics, Access and Security is the theme of the 3rd Annual Rickert Allen Memorial Lecture on Wednesday, April 26. Hosted by the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC), in association with the NCB Group, the lecture series honours the late Dr. Rickert Allen, a former senior executive at both institutions and annually presents a scholarship in his name for a deserving student to the UCC.

The cadre of speakers include Godiva Golding, CEO and founder, STEAM House Network; Trevor Forrest, CEO, 876 Technology Solutions; Rachael McDonald, educator; and Matthew Stone, founder, Jamaica Artificial Intelligence Association.

President of the UCC, Professor Haldane Davies, noted that “the annual Rickert Allen Memorial Lecture has in its previous two instalments set the tone for insightful, edifying discourse on topical issues. The third in the series, this year is no less so, exploring a topic that is top of mind, the world over, with discussions at varying levels on the pros and cons, challenges and opportunities that AI brings. We are focussing of course, on its impact on our core interest, education, and we are excited to share and learn more about this emerging phenomenon”.

Nadene Matthews Blair, CEO of the NCB Foundation, noted that, “In memory of our esteemed colleague, Dr Rickert Allen, who passed away in 2020, we proudly continue to host this lecture. Dr Allen was a visionary and transformational leader, who introduced digital HR processes long before NCB embarked on its own digital transformation journey. We honour his legacy by focusing on transformative topics for this lecture, hence the selection of this year’s theme, AI and Education.

“As we explore the vast potential of AI, let us do so with an open mind to the possibilities it presents. Education stands to benefit greatly from AI, and we aim to examine its transformative potential in areas such as ethics, education, security, and access. AI can play a critical role in bridging the digital and economic divides that exist locally and globally, particularly for small businesses and emerging markets. We invite you to join us in celebrating Dr Allen’s legacy and exploring the power of AI to transform education.”