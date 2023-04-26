Rastafarians protest ganja charges against member outside courthouse

Members of the Rastafari and Grassroots Ganja Association staged a demonstration outside the St James Parish Court this morning to protest ganja charges against a colleague.

The case against Charles 'Ras Negus' Largie, who was arrested on December 22 last year in relation to two pounds of ganja, was again heard in court today.

Largie is charged with possession of and dealing in ganja.

The group stood silently outside the courthouse building with colourful placards and pieces of artwork depicting persecution of the Rastafarian community.

Spokesman Edward 'Firstman' Wray condemned Largie's arrest and charge, arguing that it runs counter to provisions made for Rastafarians to use ganja as part of their sacraments.

“We are just having a concern that this has become information to profile us and bring us into court and into jail after we went willingly to have these conversations with the Government,” said Wray, who also represents the Rastafari Indigenous Village in St James.

- Christopher Thomas

