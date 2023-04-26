UWIMAA eyes giving Jamaica a burn unit in two years

WESTERN BUREAU:

JAMAICA’S QUEST for a state-of-the-art burn unit could become a reality within the next two years, as a group of 30 United States-based doctors, who got their training at The University of the West Indies, are now fine-tuning preparation to establish one at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

The doctors, all members of the University of the West Indies Medical Alumni Association (UWIMAA), have been brainstorming on the issue over recent years, but intensified their drive following the recent situation with 13-year-old Adrianna Laing, who had to be airlifted to the United States for treatment after surviving severe burns in a fire that killed her three brothers at their Springfield, Westmoreland home, last September.

Dr Tanya Clarke, president of the UWIMAA, said one of the association’s major goals is to give back to Jamaica in whatever way it can.

“Adrianna served to show that there is this major deficit in the country,” said Clarke. “She highlighted an area of desperate need, and to think that there is no burn unit that can render care in our country. That’s why we are pushing to build it.”

Laing was hospitalised for six months in the United States and underwent 26 surgeries after surviving the devastating fire. She is scheduled to return to the United States for further treatment at a date to be announced.

According to Clarke, the association wants to build a burn unit than can offer first-world standard of care, so instead of having to be airlifted to the United States for care, burn victims can be successfully treated here in Jamaica.

“Currently we are raising funds, and hopefully, this burn unit will be up in two years. We have the support of the consul general, Oliver Mair, and Dr Christopher Tufton, minister of health and wellness,” noted Grant.

Based on Clarke’s assessment, the building out of the burn unit will cost close to US$$7 million. The cost includes maintenance and operational cost.

Regarding the operation of the burn unit, Clarke said the UWIMAA would like to play a role in that area as there is the required expertise in the group.

“We would love that, but we would have to work out the logistics because we work overseas. We would love to help in every area because we have experts in every field of medicine and surgery in our group,” said Clarke.

Dr Delroy Fray, clinical coordinator at Western Regional Authority, said he welcomes the idea of having a first-world quality burn unit in Jamaica.

“A burnt unit is like an ICU. The truth is when you look at a country, you will need somewhere where a university will set up a bigger unit so it would not affect us in any way. We can centralise it, but Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) covers five parishes. We must have an area that is intensive care for burns, if need be,” said Fray.

Fray also stated that for CRH, based on the number of burn patients they get, they would want to set up one area for that type of burn.

The UWIMAA’s first fundraising event is a worldwide virtual conference that is scheduled for May 7. All proceeds will go towards the burn unit.

Currently, they are seeking sponsorship, doing fundraising activities, working with local doctors and seeking to solicit donations from the office of the Ministry of Finance.