Redwood Primary School to get computer lab

The Redwood Primary School in St Catherine is set to benefit from the donation of a computer laboratory courtesy of the Sky’s the Limit Foundation.

President of the foundation RoujoK Wilson, a former resident of Redwood, said the aim is to fully equip the rural school to modern standards, and address infrastructural deficiencies.“We are committed to the continued development here. The building of the lab will take a concerted effort and we (Sky’s the Limit Foundation) have received some assistance. We have Dixon’s Drug Store, Smoke House, Seers Hardware and Marlon’s Car Wash on board as we need partnership to achieve this,” Wilson said.

The foundation will also be adding a breakfast programme starting in September, and will be outfitting the infant school with a slide and a monkey bar.“The aim is to build the capacity of the institution as the teachers need all the assistance they can get,” Wilson said. She gave the undertaking during a tour of the institution on Friday, April 21, where teachers were also gifted with several tokens.Principal Evanne McKoy expressed thanks noting that Wilson’s organisation has been instrumental in the school’s development through its various kind gestures.

“Students here have received scholarships from the Sky’s the Limit Foundation and it’s pleasing that there is an aim to build a computer lab for us,” she said.

The organisation has also over the years been extending its generosity in the form of donations of laptop computers, stationery and scholarships to various schools throughout St Catherine.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com