The danger of wearing snake, tiger and leopard prints

THERE ARE several fashion pieces and accessories that most people gravitate towards, or want to identify with. Fashion is good, but some are creativities or handiworks of the dark world (having been spiritually polluted, having the imprint of an animal, demonic image, shape, colour, etc). This causes our lives to be affected negatively, whether we think there is a connection or not.

From the biblical perspectives, Job 26:5-6 states, “Dead things are formed from under the waters, and the inhabitants thereof … Hell is naked before him, and destruction hath no covering.” It is obvious that some works are done under the sea and therefore are connected to water spirits and some are in other dark places, according to this passage. These spirits are evil and become the source of challenges in our lives, which is why some individuals come under spiritual attacks as a result of new clothes, shoes, handbags and other items. However, they may not connect these experiences with the items.

Many products, ideas and designs are manipulated by powers of darkness to suppress, oppress or depress the victims while silently causing more damage. Some ideas appear in dreams, trances, or are heard from some voices from the graves. Their aim is to attack people in the world in every way. Their influence includes, but is not limited to: bad dreams, sexual dreams, involuntary soul travel or flying in sleep, setbacks, failures, financial hanky-panky or struggles, accidents, sicknesses, diseases, and the list goes on.

These items can bring on a spirit spouse that marries those who wear them or use them and subjects them under demonic bondages or curses. For those who wear spiritual rings, the presence of the ring can cause itchiness around the fingers, or heat. Unless God exposes and delivers the people from these evils, the people will continue to suffer.

Some people attend the fasting and prayer service at my church after hearing my radio advertisement. I ministered to them about cults and occultic involvement. A lady who has been distressed about her life regressing spoke out, saying that no matter how much she tried, she was not making it. As she was talking, I saw that her blouse was made from snake skin prints. I questioned her about her family background and she attested to their involvement in Shango worship.

She refused to practise it, but she remembered that family members had taken her picture some years ago. She did not know what they had used it for. As I ministered to her, the Holy Spirit instructed me to allow her to talk and I did. She mentioned her educational struggles, jobs and failed relationships, etc. As she finished, I said, “The snake is wrapped all over you and has taken over your finances.”

She screamed and fell forward, almost on to me as I was standing in front of her. That spirit was cast out and she was free – praise be to God! As if that was not enough, in the abundance of experiences, I was getting ready to go to Sunday service one day when I saw a long hand of a tiger in a trance. I asked God to show me more so I could understand what I was seeing. I then saw the tiger in yellow and black stripes. I wondered what that was. During service, a member of my church came in a dress of the same colour.

The following day I was praying with my children at home when I heard the words, “Epilepsy ... the platform is leopard blouse.” I knew someone who had been having attacks of epilepsy. I told them and we prayed against it. After the prayers, I was discussing with them about the evil in these cloth patterns when my phone rang. The same lady who wore the yellow and black striped dress asked me why she had a dream of a tiger beside her door looking at her twice that weekend. She had gotten a gift of the same colour from a friend from the USA and had not even put it on. I told her what I saw before going to church the Sunday before.

I implore everyone to check their clothes, shoes, handbags, lipsticks and other accessories before buying them or putting them on, to make sure these items are not made from these types of materials or produced by companies that subscribe to evil doctrines. These materials are not limited to snake or leopard skin; it can be tiger, Rastafarian colours, god or goddess pattern, occult signs and symbols, etc. But Jesus can set you free.

Bishop Grace Ade-Gold is the founder and bishop of Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries located in Kingston, Jamaica. You may contact her at graceadegold@gmail.com