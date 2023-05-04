Earth Today | Global Stocktake talk

From left: Kalain Hosein, multimedia journalist and founder of the Trinidad and Tobago Weather Centre, in discussion with Rueanna Hayne, director, Climate Analytics Caribbean, and Kishan Kumarsingh, head, Multilateral Environmental Agreements at the Ministry of Planning and Development. The occasion was the Climate Analytics Caribbean event, ‘Islands All In for Global Stocktake 2023’, which commemorated Earth Day and raised awareness of the United Nations climate change process, the Global Stocktake. The event featured a special selection of Caribbean short films in partnership with the Green Screen Environmental Film Festival, the only sustainability themed film festival in the Caribbean. Climate Analytics, formed in 2008, delivers cutting-edge science analysis and support to accelerate climate action to limit warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. Our work empowers countries, communities, and peoples on the frontlines of the climate crisis.