Earth Today | ‘Plant a tree’

A MEMBER of the Jamaica Public Service Company’s hiking team plants a Blue Mahoe seedling, one of 700 native seedlings planted by hikers after completing the trail at Forest Trek earlier this year.

Jamaica has been engaged in a national tree-planting initiative with the goal to grow a million trees in three years – with the Forestry Department leading its implementation.

The Forestry Department has done so through the identification of suitable lands for planting, including parks, roadways and thoroughfares within major towns; the production of 1.7 million seedlings, including native species, for use in reforestation and tree planting conducted by the Forestry Department; building partnerships, producing and planting 1.3 million seedlings; and following up to ensure the maintenance of the seedlings planted.

Jamaicans are being encouraged to join the effort, given the many benefits that trees bring – social, economic and ecological. In addition to providing climate services, including carbon storage, trees also help to sustain livelihoods, and provide water and food, as well as help to regulate rainfall patterns.

According to information out of the United Nations Environment Programme, the potential gains for investing in trees is significant. By investing $30 billion in fighting deforestation, the return on investment in saved products and services is projected at $2.5 trillion. Targeted investments in forestry can also generate millions of jobs.