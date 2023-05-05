Westmoreland senior gets house, water tank under social housing programme

WESTERN BUREAU:

It was a very grateful Leasha Richards who responded on behalf of her aunt, Joyce Booth, who was provided with a one-bedroom flat and a water tank valued at approximately $6 million under the government’s indigent housing programme.

Booth, a senior citizen living in Happy Retreat district in Darliston, Westmoreland, was presented on Thursday to the delight of her family.

“Thank you for taking time out to show that you care and for acknowledging the need for providing a safe and comfortable home for my aunt,” said Richards, during the ceremony in which the keys to the house were handed over to her aunt.

According to Richards, the assistance is an act of great care and compassion by the government. She commended Daniel Lawrence, the member of Parliament for Eastern Westmoreland, Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie, under whose portfolio the indigent housing programme falls, and the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation for their respective roles.

McKenzie told the residents, who had gathered for the occasion, that it is important to recognise the plight of those who are dependent on the State. He noted that many of those who are now being assisted under the indigent housing programme were hard-working Jamaicans over the last 40 years, who paid their property taxes and made significant contributions to the growth and development of the country.

“I want to throw out this call because throughout my visits across the island and speaking to persons, I get the feeling that all some of these people are asking for is some love, care and attention,” said McKenzie.

“That’s all they are asking for and this administration will continue our social outreach programme that we have put in place through our poor relief and the board of supervision.

“We are spending some $35 million on housing solutions in sections of Westmoreland and, in my sectoral presentation, I will be making further announcements as it relates to more social housing assistance for the parish,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie gave update that the water tank project for the parish has been revamped by the Rural Water Supply, an engineering company with primary involvement in designing, planning, and implementing potable water infrastructures.