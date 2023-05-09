Free Wi-Fi hailed as important crime-fighting tool

WESTERN BUREAU:

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vernon Ellis, the acting commander for Area One, says the installation of public Wi-Fi across several communities in St James is most welcome as it will help the police in the effort to effectively communicate with citizens, which is a critical component in crime-fighting.

Within recent times, the Universal Service Fund, a government agency that falls under the umbrella of the Ministry of Science, Energy, and Technology as part of its thrust to enable a knowledge-based society through universal access to the Internet and digital inclusion, has installed access points in Garvey Square in Norwood, Rose Heights, Farm Heights, Flankers, Mt Carey, Maroon Town and Catadupa, Johns Hall, Lilliput, Bogue Hill, Cornwall Court, and Dumfries, allowing residents access to free Wi-Fi.

According to Ellis, public access to Internet services is very helpful to both residents and the police as it provides an easy, cost-effective method of communicating, creating the scope to provide information, which could help to intercept criminals and prevent crimes or help to solve crimes.

“What this is actually doing for us is bridging the gaps through information technology. It will allow us to reach you better and help us to provide better service for you,” Ellis told residents of Glendevon during the launch of the service in their community.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Outside of enhanced communications, which is key to implementing workable crime-fighting strategies, Ellis was tight-lipped about other ways the police could benefit from having free access to public Wi-Fi, especially in volatile communities, where residents are usually reluctant to provide information.

The free and secure Internet connectivity, which is provided by the USF, has a range of 800 feet and can allow up to 200 residents to simultaneously log on with their smartphones or tablet computers. It is expected to provide significant benefits to schools, businesses, homes, and other community establishments.

Ellis said the use of technology is not new to the police as they have been engaging community members through the Jamaica Constabulary Force IPAD Youth Empowerment Mentorship Camp Programme for quite some time, noting that free Wi-Fi could serve as a useful tool for young people in advancing themselves.

“We have done quite a few programmes in St James, [but] this programme being sponsored by the Universal Service Fund is something that will take us a greater distance and a lot faster,” said Ellis.

In terms of public-access Wi-Fi, Daniel Dawes, the USF chief executive officer, told The Gleaner that Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay was the first place in St James that offered a public-access point. He said the access point would also be established at Harmony Beach Park and Jimmy Cliff Boulevard.

Ellis said the police would be doing their best to protect the various access points from vandalism and thieves while urging residents to use them to join the effort to protect them for their benefit and that of their children.