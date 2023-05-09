DPP assessing cocaine case against former airport workers

WESTERN BUREAU:

Three former Sangster International Airport employees who are now facing drug smuggling charges will know their fate this Thursday, pending a full assessment of the case by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Indra Waite, Brelanie Reid, and Romaine Kerr had their bails extended following their trial’s continuation in the St James Parish Court on Monday after presiding judge Sasha-Marie Ashley was informed that the DPP is currently reviewing whether the case’s hearing will be able to continue in its current format before the parish court.

“At this juncture, there is going to be an adjournment, as some assessments are to be made of this matter. Your bails are extended,” Ashley told the defendants.

Before the judge’s pronouncement, the court was provided with evidence from one of the prosecution’s witnesses, a justice of the peace, who testified to being present when Waite’s caution statement, which is considered as being crucial to the case, was recorded by the police on October 29, 2021.

On hearing that the case was being examined by the DPP, attorney Henry McCurdy, who is representing Waite, suggested to the court that a new date for the trial’s continuation could be set on May 11, depending on the ruling which is to come from the DPP on that date.

“On Thursday, we could come back and hear what is happening, and then we could get a part-heard date to continue the matter,” said McCurdy.

The allegations in the case are that on October 10, 2021, the defendants were servicing a Sun Wing flight that was scheduled to depart from the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, when they conspired and placed a bag with 11.4 kilograms of cocaine, valued at $88.1 million, on board the aircraft.

The cocaine was intercepted at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, and one person was arrested in connection to the seizure. Following top-level investigations, the three St James residents were also arrested and charged.

Waite, a 43-year-old security supervisor, is charged with possession of criminal property and aiding and abetting.

Reid, a 23-year-old aviation security officer, is charged with breaching the Civil Aviation Act, while Kerr, a 35-year-old ramp attendant, is charged with possession of, dealing in, and attempting to export cocaine.

A fourth defendant was freed at the start of the trial on November 16, 2022, after the prosecution elected to drop the conspiracy charge against all the accused persons.