Double murder in Canaan, St James

Detectives attached to the Major Investigation Division and the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay, St James, are probing an incident in which two men were shot and killed in Canaan, Adelphi in St James, on Wednesday morning.

One of the deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Andre Brown, otherwise called 'Powerman', while the other has been identified as Romaine Melville.

Both men were reportedly from Canaan district.

It is reported that about 9:30 a.m., the men were sitting on a wooden bench in the vicinity of Canaan square, when they were ambushed by two armed men on a motorcycle, who opened fire hitting them multiple times.

One of the men died on the spot while the other was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.