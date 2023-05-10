Man shot and injured at child's funeral

A funeral for a child was brought to an abrupt end on Wednesday morning after a man was shot and injured outside the church at the intersection of Kew Lane and Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew.

Residents say the man was standing at the corner when a motor car approached and men alighted from it and opened fire.

The man has been assisted to hospital.

The area has been cordoned by police, causing traffic delays.

- Andre Williams

