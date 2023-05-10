Riverton City dump on fire

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) says it is being assisted by the Jamaica Fire Brigade to put out a fire that's now raging at the Riverton Disposal Site in St Andrew.

The NSWMA says it was alerted to a fire at the facility about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. It says the Fire Brigade was subsequently notified and four units were dispatched to the site.

Executive Director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon, says teams on the ground are working assiduously to extinguish the fire and smother the smoke by nightfall.

“We activated the usual protocols when we were alerted, and the fire brigade joined us quickly on the scene. Cover material (soil) is stockpiled at all our facilities, so we have enough material at the location to help us combat this blaze and return the facility to normality in the shortest possible time," he explains.

