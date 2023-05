Carolyn Bell-Wisdom (second left), partner and ESG lead at PwC Jamaica, and Dana Coley (right), senior associate, advisory at PwC Jamaica, present a symbolic cheque for $2.1m to vice-principals Ivy Reid (left) and Beneze Barker-Dunn of Holy Trinity High School on April 27 at the institution. PwC Jamaica donated an air conditioning unit, eight desktop computers, and contributed to the beautification of the enrichment centre to assist the school’s Academic Intervention Programme (AIP).