Jamaica-born Ruel Stephenson makes NYPD history

He is now the highest ranked Jamaican in the New York Police Department and the first Jamaican ever to be appointed borough commander in the history of the NYPD.

He is Jamaica-born Ruel Stephenson who was recently promoted to the rank of assistant chief with responsibility for the NYPD’s Manhattan North Borough.

Born in Clarendon, Stephenson attended Race Course Primary school in that parish before migrating to the United States at 10 years old.

Assistant Chief Stephenson said that his recent appointment means that he will now be in a position to affect how the NYPD interacts with the Jamaican community.

“My hard work and perseverance paid off (with this promotion). I am now in a position to effect change coming out of the police policies that affect our community in a fair and impartial way,” he said.

The new assistant chief said that the feedback to his appointment has been “very good”, while the Jamaican diaspora reaction, he said, has been extremely positive.

Hoping to lessen friction, create better understanding, and connect with the NYPD, he is aiming to have more active outreach programmes in neighbourhoods where Jamaicans live.

His position too is that community members are more at ease with the police when they have someone relatable in charge.

“It makes for better relationship between the community and the police department,” he said.

Stephenson joined the New York City Police Department in June 1995 and began his career on patrol in the 70 Precinct. He has served in various capacities in the NYPD, including the 28, 30, 32, 47, 50, and 81 Precincts, Patrol Borough Manhattan North, the Internal Affairs Bureau, and the Housing Bureau. He has been promoted several times during his illustrious career, rising from sergeant to lieutenant, captain, deputy inspector, inspector, and most recently, deputy chief.

BEST PRACTICES

But there is also a press in his mind to get like-minded Jamaican officers in the precinct to assist with crime-fighting on the island.

AC Stephenson said while a core group exists within the NYPD in the form of the Jamaican Law Enforcement Officials Organisation, he will be working to get it better organised to offer more robust involvement in the island.

“I am committed to doing something and I have a little more leverage now to push for and unite NYPD Jamaican officers, something which is now at the top of my agenda,” he said.

The senior lawman wants to expand how the NYPD can help Jamaica, and is looking to convene focus groups of other Jamaican NYPD officers to offer expertise to help fight crime locally.

He believes that there are some best practices of the NYPD that can be adopted.

“The NYPD can impact positive change in Jamaica, he said.

He is hoping too the Jamaican Government will be open to their seeking to give back.

Stephenson himself has been on a personal campaign to assist his alma mater at the primary level and has plans to increase his contributions in the community.

“I am working with Bishop Michael Mitchell of the Bluelight Tabernacle Church to expand the primary school and build a high school in Race Course,” he said.

He says the outreach programme in Clarendon would be a template for similar projects in other communities across Jamaica. He has also been in discussions with Jamaica’s consul general in New York, Alsion Wilson, about donating ambulances to Jamaica. His goal, he said, is to make things happen!