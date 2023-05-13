GoodHeart | 25-y-o Leneka Rhoden is a beacon of service and achievement

Leneka Rhoden has worn many hats, but chief among them is giving back to her community and her country. Her achievements in community service far outweighs many of her peers’, and at just 25 years old she continues to blaze a trail of success that can be emulated for generations to come.

Her journey started in Bull Bay, St Andrew, where she grew up and had a genuine desire to be involved in and contribute to every project around her basic school at that time. Destined for greatness, the young Rhoden was named valedictorian and awarded by the Police Youth Club for her involvement in community building, an award she did not know the meaning of at such a young age.

While she was a secondary school student, Rhoden learnt the significance and value of working as a team, and being accountable. She served as the president of the Anglican Youth Fellowship where she was able to revamp the club and increase its membership.

“I tapped into my network and introduced disruptive programmes which pulled students of different faith and made an impact. I moved on to serve as the president of the Environment Club, and I took a multi-sectoral approach and raised $500,000 to execute a project which sought to amplify environmental awareness. I was also elected as the Student Council president and I represented the students’ interest at the board level and was able to gain the cooperation of the students to facilitate the hosting of huge fundraisers which were immensely successful,” Rhoden said.

After graduating from secondary school, she taught biology and chemistry at Kingston College, where she extended her service beyond the classroom to serving as faculty head of the Science Club, and project manager of the lab renovation project, a project that the school had been trying to kickstart for years.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“With my assistance, the school was able to get the support from the alumni association and other interested parties. Within three months, the project was able to surpass targets and set outcomes, and actualise a major project goal, 90 per cent completion of the Melbourne campus lab,” Rhoden said.

“At this point I now understood what the award I received 20 years ago meant. My participation contributed to something bigger than myself and it made a difference in the life of the school and community,” she added.

Today, Rhoden is a natural scientist and project management professional with over seven years of experience in the fields of science, energy, and education/training. She has worked with the Government of Jamaica and is equipped with functionalities in energy efficiency and conservation, climate strategic management, and policy development.

Multinational project

She has worked on multinational project teams during her time with organisations such as the Commonwealth Secretariat, the BroadHaven Management Consulting Firm, and the Scientific Research Council and was able to master skills in resource mobilisation and team management.

During this time, Rhoden started a non-profit, iAspire International, that is geared towards building youth capacity, while catering to their personal and professional development.

“In an effort to empower youth to participate in global action, I launched the iAspire International’s Self-Empowerment Programme in 2017. The programme has been connecting youth in inner-city communities in Jamaica with global industry leaders from Portugal, Germany, UK, and the USA. Youth were able to interact with each presenter and gain insightful tips to apply to their own journey via the platforms Skype and Zoom. I started out by reaching out to my connections on LinkedIn and was able to attract the participation of over 80 leaders and 400 youths to date,” she said.

“We have workshops for youths in project management, proposal writing, and resume writing. We also have an internship programme that places students with organisations that are able to provide them with work experience that they use to propel the trajectory of their career aspirations,” Rhoden added.

Rhoden also conceptualised the e-Biome, a scientific research consultancy, that provides graduates with opportunities to participate in science-related projects.

“e-Biome has been awarded the Energy Globe Award for 2019 and has been recognised as a finalist of the Vincent HoSang Business Competition and the JN Climate Innovation Competition. Today, e-Biome is the first in the Caribbean to open a medical centre focused on PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) treatment and offering spa services to alleviate the symptoms of excessive hair growth and acne for women,” she said.

As the former vice chairperson of the governor general’s I Believe Initiative and an active ambassador, Rhoden has also assisted other ambassadors with the execution of their community projects. “I match projects with sponsors and implementing partners who share the same mission. This enables not only the sharing of ideas but often leads to an increase in the number of beneficiaries,” she said.

Increase attendance

She has also been integral in the staging of the National Youth Consultative Conference. The conference gives youths a platform to voice their concerns on national issues. Similarly, in serving as a coordinating volunteer organising the RuJohn Foundation’s Christmas Treat and Summer Camp since 2017, she was able to increase attendance of the summer camps from 40 students per session to 260 students by connecting with schools within different regions and fostering meaningful collaborations through school tours, motivation talks and a breakfast programme, and donated a washing machine to the Maxfield Park Children’s Home.

The 2018 Miss Kingston and St Andrew Festival Queen has used various partnerships with Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica, the Municipal Corporation of Kingston and St Andrew, and the Caribbean Maritime University, to execute some of her projects including iAspire Project Blue.

“This project sought to encourage the recreational use of the Kingston Harbour, promote safeguarding the harbour through providing residents and small business owners of the Rae Town Community with biodegradable cups and plates, and increase the number of bins in downtown Kingston,” Rhoden said.

Rhoden encourages other persons desirous of giving back to their country and community to identify their purpose and passion, as this will fuel their drive to be consistent in their endeavours.

“I would also encourage them to identify the resources needed, and plan their execution carefully as one cannot give from an empty cup, or a cup that is running low. It may dry out quicker than you are able to count to three,” she said.

For her significant contribution to leadership and community development, Rhoden has been awarded the Governor-General’s Achievement Award in 2017 and the Prime Minister Youth Award in 2018.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com