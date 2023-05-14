Police remind operators of heavy-duty vehicles not to use Fern Gully

The St Ann police have issued a reminder that heavy-duty vehicles are not allowed to traverse the Fern Gully main road in Ocho Rios, following last week's paint spill in the environmentally sensitive area.

The roadway was closed on May 9 for 24 hours after an accident involving a paint truck which resulted in spillage along a section of the corridor.

The extent of any environmental damage has not been reported and may take some time to determine.

Speaking during the St Ann Municipal Corporation's monthly meeting on Thursday, head of the St Ann Police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, reminded operators of large vehicles that they should use Breadnut Hill and Chalky Hill roads, and Edward Seaga (North-South) Highway.

“I must put on record, again, that no large units are allowed to traverse Fern Gully. So those persons who insist, we will ensure that necessary mitigation measures will be put in place to ensure prosecution,” he said.

Superintendent Powell thanked the stakeholder partners who aided in clearing the roadway, particularly the Jamaica Fire Brigade, which he said led the operation over the “long and arduous hours.”

He also expressed gratitude to the National Works Agency for their quick response in handling the situation.

Motorists are being urged to obey the instructions of the police or face prosecution.

Heavy-duty vehicles have been prevented from using Fern Gully to avert damage to the plants with which the area is synonymous.

Over 300 species of ferns grow on the hills on either side of the nearly three-mile stretch of road.

Fern Gully is one of 15 ecologically sensitive areas islandwide that were recently identified for enhanced protection by the Government.

