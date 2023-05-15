SVF promotes early childhood learning through reading

The Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) recently participated in the annual Read Across Jamaica Day, which coincided with Education Week. Under the theme, Advancing the Vision: Reigniting the Passion through Equitable and Inclusive Educational Opportunities’.

SVF partnered with local author Nicolette Peterkin to promote early childhood learning through reading and dance.

SVF donated 20 copies of each of Peterkin’s three books, The Alphabet Adventure, The Little Wanderers, and Numberland: The Counting Game, to Melrose Primary School in St. Andrew and Waterford Primary School in St. Catherine. SVF staff volunteers from Kingston and St. Catherine, read to students, toured the school grounds, and took photographs with readers and students.

SVF’s corporate communications and P R manager, Chloleen Daley-Muschett said, “SVF is proud to be a part of an initiative that promotes literacy and education in our communities. We are committed to promoting early childhood learning through events, like Read Across Jamaica Day, which provide an excellent opportunity to inspire and motivate children to develop a lifelong love of reading.”

SVF director and chief marketing fficer of Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), Heather Goldson, stated that the organisation was excited to participate in an event that brought together volunteers, authors, and educators to promote literacy and education in Jamaica.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We recognise the importance of early childhood education and believe that it lays the foundation for a child’s success in school and in life. By partnering with local authors like Nicolette Peterkin and engaging in various activities that encourage children to enjoy literature, we hope to inspire a love of learning in Jamaica’s youth,” she remarked.