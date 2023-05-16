25 rounds of ammunition seized in St Andrew police operation

The police are reporting the recovery of 25 rounds of ammunition in St Andrew.

The seizure was made during an operation on Little Kew Avenue.

The police report that a team was in the area on Sunday afternoon when a property was searched and a bag containing 25 assault rounds was found at the back of the premises.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

