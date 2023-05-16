Teacher fulfils her dream of motherhood

TEN YEARS ago when high-school teacher Bridget Thompson-Dunkley was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), she thought her dream of having children had been shattered.

However, after undergoing in vitro fertilisation (IVF), she is now the doting mother of six-year-old triplets, two girls and a boy

PCOS is a hormonal complication which affects the female reproductive system and fertility.

Treating PCOS often requires women to change their entire lifestyle, including their diet, and take fertility medications such as Clomiphene, in the case of those seeking to have children.

Thompson-Dunkley said she was well aware of the uphill challenges she would encounter after learning about her condition as a teenager, and subsequently getting married in her 20s.

She said that as a newly-wed who was desirous of having a family, she followed her doctor’s orders and tried Clomiphene.

“I did get pregnant. However, that ended in a miscarriage. It was devastating … it was a huge loss for me,” Thompson-Dunkley recounts.

Noting that she was only married for a year, she said it was a “trying time” for her and her husband.

“He had a child already, [but] this was my first. He was very supportive and we got through that period, and then we decided to move on to other treatments,” she disclosed.

Thompson-Dunkley said she was referred to the Hugh Wynter Fertility Management Unit at The University of the West Indies to commence IVF treatment.

This procedure requires doctors to collect mature ova (egg cells) from the ovaries for sperm fertilisation in a lab. The embryos are then transferred to the uterus for conception.

Thompson-Dunkley’s procedure involved frequent visits to the doctor’s office for ultrasounds and regular injections of medication, to assist with conception.

“The treatment was really tough. It is really physically and emotionally taxing, because you keep wondering whether it will really work. It’s not a sure thing, because it depends on how your body will respond,” she said.

Thompson-Dunkley also disclosed that she hosted fundraising activities in order to finance the procedure, which started at approximately $450,000 per treatment.

After four failed attempts, she finally became pregnant with quadruplets during her fifth treatment.

“For the first ultrasound that they did to determine how many foetuses there were, I was joking with the doctor when I asked if there was only one baby. Then she said there were two of them, and I jokingly asked again, ‘Only two, then three’?” she recounted.

Painful loss

After a special ultrasound to determine how her babies were developing, the fourth became discernible.

“They had put in four embryos and the four of them took [form]. However, at month five, one died, and it was a little girl. She had to remain in my womb until birth,” Thompson-Dunkley disclosed.

While noting that she was overjoyed about her three “precious cargo”, as she affectionately calls her children, suffering the loss of her baby was still painful.

“The doctor did say that she was lagging behind in development. Maybe it was for the best, and God knows why,” she expressed.

After roughly 35 to 36 weeks, Thompson-Dunkley said she requested that the doctor induce her labour and she underwent a Caesarean section procedure for the birth of the babies.

She said she never worried about how she would take care of them financially, because “having waited so long, you’re really just overjoyed”.

“We were excited, because it meant that with the one boy in the mix, then I didn’t have to [get pregnant again],” she added.

“These children, they are good children, and I can’t complain. I wanted them, I got them, they are here and I’m a mom [of six] going … seven years,” Thompson-Dunkley said.

She encouraged other women struggling with fertility issues, who are undergoing IVF or any other treatment, to remain resilient and unwavering while the opportunity remains within reach.

“I didn’t want to be older and at the end of life, regret that I didn’t try. It takes perseverance. If (motherhood) is what you really want, never give up,” Thompson-Dunkley said.

– JIS