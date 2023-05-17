British chef accused of attempting to smuggle cocaine at airport charged

The police in St James have now charged a British woman accused of attempting to smuggle cocaine valued at over $29 million in her luggage at the Sangster International Airport.

Madina Sanessie, a chef of Birmingham, England, has been charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine, and conspiracy to export cocaine.

Sanessie is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Monday, May 22.

The police report that she checked in at the airport on Friday, May 12 to board a flight destined for England.

During security procedures, several anomalies were reportedly detected and the woman attempted to flee the airport, according to the police.

She was accosted and searched.

The police say during the search the drug was found on her.

She was subsequently taken into custody.

The police say illicit drug weighs five kilogrammes.

She was charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of her attorney.

