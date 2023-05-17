Public sector workers restive over outstanding salary issues

The Jamaica Civil Service Association says normalcy cannot be guaranteed in the public sector if the Government does not urgently move to address outstanding salary issues associated with the new compensation scheme.

According to the association, the vast majority of its 30,000 members are currently restive.

The association says the timing of yesterday's announcement of salary adjustments for politicians while matters for civil servants are unsettled is unfortunate.

“This announcement does not sit well with our membership,” it stated in a media release.

It cited increasing in the income tax threshold, the reinstatement of performance increment, the reinstatement of duty allowance, the reinstatement of passenger mileage, retroactive mileage payment and the non-adjustment in salaries of contract workers among the outstanding anomalies.

The association said it will be reengaging the finance ministry to address the impact that some groups at various levels of the new salary bands are facing.

It noted that it has lodged as an industrial dispute some of these issues with the Ministry of Labour and is agitating for a speedy resolution.

