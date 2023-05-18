Alleged Manchester robbers again remanded

Five men, including a former member of the Jamaica Defence Force, who were charged with breaking and entering, were remanded in custody when they appeared before the Manchester Parish Court on Thursday.

The accused are Hugh Foster, Romaine Smith, Odeon Forbes, Elvis McIntosh and Corey Simpson, all of Manchester addresses.

A sixth man, Kewayne Foster, was not present in court on Thursday.

His reason for being absent was not disclosed.

According to prosecutors, the antecedent reports in the case remain outstanding, but should be completed in two weeks.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The men are expected to return to court on June 7.

They are charged in relation to an April 15 break-in at a bar in Butt Up Square in Colleyville district, Christiana, Manchester.

The men were denied bail at their last court hearing, after the court was told that at least two of them had other matters before the court and the others had been wanted for previous incidents of break-ins and robberies.

The prosecutor also stated that the police reported that since the men have been in custody there have been no reports of break-ins in the area.

- Tamara Bailey

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.