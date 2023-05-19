Body of missing Portland fisherman found

The body of a Portland fisherman who went missing at sea on Thursday has been found.

The remains of Michael 'Tarzan' Collington, a spear gun fisherman of Bryan's Bay in the parish, were discovered by divers off the coast of Snow Hill this morning.

Family members became concerned when Collington did not return in the afternoon after leaving home in the morning to go fishing.

They fears were heightened after some of his belongings were found on a beach at Snow Hill.

A search of the coastlines of Norwich, Snow Hill, and St Margaret's Bay by local fishermen and the Marine police Thursday afternoon came up empty-handed.

Another search of the Snow Hill coastline was undertaken this morning and that's when the missing man's body was discovered.

The Portland police are investigating.

- Gareth Davis Snr

