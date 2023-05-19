JSIF undertakes interventions in ZOSO, SOE communities

More than 64,000 residents in communities across the island that are under enhanced security operations are benefiting from interventions being undertaken by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) to improve infrastructure and services.

The communities are those where zones of special operations (ZOSOs) and states of public emergency (SOE) have been implemented.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Floyd Green, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 16.

Under the Integrated Infrastructure Project (IIP), repair and rehabilitation are being undertaken to roads, water and sewage systems, in addition to upgrading and installation works, to ensure legal connection to utilities.

“[Two] of the areas they are now working on are Goldsmith Villa and African Gardens in St Andrew, benefiting over 10,000 people,” Minister Green said.

He noted that JSIF has been “strengthening the capacity of, and working with community groups for them to be leaders in the development and improvement of their communities”.

Meanwhile, JSIF’s Safe Route to School initiative is being implemented in August Town and Greenwich Town, St Andrew, and Roehampton and Bickersteth, St James.

“Sidewalks and guardrails were constructed and training provided on safe road practices to reduce negative incidents involving children walking to and from school. There were over 7,000 direct school beneficiaries in that programme,” Minister Green said.

JIS