Funeral date set for Ja-born RAF vet

The funeral service for Jamaica-born Royal Air Force (RAF) veteran Sergeant Peter Brown is scheduled for Thursday, May 25, after an almost two-month delay.

Sergeant Brown, one of the last members of the RAF from the West Indies who lived in the United Kingdom and engaged in World War II, is to be honoured in a final ceremony at the Saint Clement Danes Church in the city of Westminster, London WC2.

The service will begin at 11:00 a.m., with an area reserved for military veterans and the community, in west London, where Brown lived.

During the First World War, African-Caribbean volunteers joined Britain’s armed forces, including the new flying services. The largest Caribbean contingent came from Jamaica, and in February 1945, there were over 3,700 Jamaicans in the RAF.

According to the RAF, Brown voluntarily left Jamaica in 1943 at age 17 and trained as a wireless operator and air gunner (in the UK). Eventually, he engaged in five operations with the Lancaster bomber during World War II.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

As a veteran, Brown worked for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and became a popular community figure in Maida Vale, west London. He died at the end of last year at the age of 96.

March witnessed a public outpouring of respect for him, with British national newspapers and broadcasting organisations, including the BBC, airing demands that Brown receive a send-off “befitting his importance” after efforts to contact family and friends failed.

The appeal across social media platforms prompted British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, among other prominent persons, to tweet support for Brown’s “selfless” service.

Westminster City Council leader Adam Hug said: “The national response to Peter Brown’s story has been overwhelming. The details of his life and subsequent search for relatives have truly captured the public imagination and moved people around the world.

“Our priority has always been to ensure Mr Brown receives a fitting, dignified, send-off, which allows those wishing to pay their respects the opportunity to do so.”

“We are grateful to the RAF, who have stepped in and provided a perfect venue to reflect Peter’s military service. We will continue to work with the RAF, community groups, and well-wishers to ensure the service represents the many aspects of Mr Brown’s life.”

An RAF spokesperson said: “Flight Sergeant Brown is an example of the selfless contribution of all Commonwealth personnel who have served throughout the RAF’s history. We should never forget their sacrifices, which have defended our freedom and kept us safe.”

RESPECT CARIBBEAN BACKGROUND

The West Indian Association of Service Personnel (WASP), which represents the interests of the British armed forces community from Africa and the Caribbean, has, however, voiced its displeasure that funeral arrangements will be led by the RAF and Westminster Council.

Vince McBean, president of WASP, believes that the failure of the RAF and Westminster Council to appoint the organisation as the manager of the funeral is a missed opportunity to generate positive public relations for the black community in the United Kingdom.

“Our (WASP’s) contention is that at a time when black communities in the UK receive much negative press, the funeral of Peter Brown was an opportunity to demonstrate that our charities can lead on major events. WASP has organised all the previous funerals of former African Caribbean RAF personnel successfully, but in this instance, the organisation is a partner. We wish the authorities could see black-led organisations in a more positive light, especially with so much emphasis being expressed towards aiding the Windrush generation,” McBean said.

He added: “At the first meeting of this group (WASP) when the funeral of Peter Brown was discussed, I let it be known that when we previously buried servicemen who allegedly had no family, we had approximately 400 people attend, resulting in a roadblock. Peter has had a lot more publicity, and I believed that the attendance would be greater. Therefore, the decision was made that we should postpone and reschedule.”

A press officer for Westminster Council explained, however, that: “When a deceased has no relatives and friends, it is the responsibility of Westminster Council to organise funeral arrangements.

“We reached out to the RAF and consulted with various community groups and interested parties before making our decision. The funeral will respect his military and Caribbean background.”

The former military man’s funeral was initially planned for March 29, but following overwhelming response from an appeal to find family and friends of the former serviceman, the service was rearranged.

Thursday’s service will feature poetry readings and singing among items from councillors and neighbours. The high-profile event is expected to attract approximately 600 guests.