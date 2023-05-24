Mandeville Hospital’s Renal Unit set to benefit from Manchester Custos’ 5K Run/Walk Initiative

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

A waiting list at the Mandeville Regional Hospital (MRH), of more than 100 renal patients, with 12 dialysis stations operating on two and a half shifts and for emergency cases daily, has prompted Custos of Manchester Garfield Green to organise a 5K Run/Walk/Cycle event to support the unit.

The inaugural wellness and lifestyle exercise, set for June 11, according to the custos, supports the overarching mandate of the office’s Beliefs Values and Attitude programme to create and contribute to projects geared towards holistic development.

At the launch of the event last Friday, Dr Gabriel Ukala, consultant internist and head of medicine, MRH, said since assuming duties at the hospital since 2006 and witnessing the high number of patients suffering from renal failure, the number of persons with end stage kidney disease has increased significantly.

“We need help. If you go to my medical wards and you have 22 patients on the wards, you can be sure that about 14 out of 22 have kidney diseases that are way advanced and require dialysis…” Ukala explained.

Ukala, who presented the address for Senior Medical Officer Dr Everton McIntosh, indicated that the unit currently accommodates approximately 70 patients for regular planned dialysis treatment.

“In 2021, 6,025 dialysis treatments were administered to 231 patients, including emergencies. In 2022, there were 6,615 treatments on 197 patients. But this is not meeting the demand, it hardly scratches the surface…” he added.

Though most persons are unable to afford the costs associated with being dialysed privately, two to three times per week, patients on the wait list can only get a spot if someone dies.

Alwyn Miller, chief executive officer at the MRH, said the biggest support for the unit is a reduction in the number of persons who need the service, through lifestyle change for those who are susceptible to kidney diseases.

“We need to heighten the awareness around renal failure and what contributes it. A lot of people don’t understand it. They will know of diabetes, of hypertension and the other diseases but many are not aware that without control, it will lead to renal failure… ,” Miller stated.

However, Miller told The Gleaner that until that level of awareness creates the desired result, a second facility will be needed to properly meet the demand.

“Where the unit was currently, an existing building was restored for the purpose of the service and therefore based on the footprint we cannot expand any more in that location. It means that we would need to have a new location and hopefully we would be able to accommodate more machines there.”

Miller said he was hoping the CHASE Fund would continue to lend its support.

Green said the initiative goes beyond having participants completing the race but championing the cause of kidney care; supporting those who fought and lost, are fighting, are helping others fight and are those who are vulnerable.

“As we all know, providing care for kidney disease is very costly, delicate and technical. We are coming together to pledge our support for providing critical care for patients with kidney disease and support for those who have been working tirelessly to keep those patients safe and healthy under challenging demands and condition… . Every contribution is greatly appreciated and I therefore encourage you to continue giving today and after [the event],” Green stated.

Among the sponsors of the event are C&D Constructions, K&T Distributors, National Commercial Bank, Manchester Co-operative Credit Union and the Manchester Municipal Corporation.

To register for the event, visit https://my.raceresult.com/241933/