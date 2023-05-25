Hanover ABS promises innovation, excitement and laughter

The Hanover Association of Branch Societies (ABS) of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) is going all out to ensure that patrons who turn out Friday for what it intends to become an annual agricultural show and exhibition at the Bioprist Complex learn a lot and are properly entertained.

That is the mission statement, according to JAS Parish Manager Kameil Scott, who told The Gleaner that all activities have been designed to engage young people as well as established farmers, who will be exposed to innovation and technology in various forms in keeping with the show’s theme ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart, Invest in Youth, Invest in Agriculture, Invest in the Future’.

This will be led by a team from the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) out of Passley Gardens, Portland, and representatives from the Ebony Park HEART Academy in Toll Gate, Clarendon, who will use the opportunity to showcase their successes. A small ruminants clinic will be held, focusing on challenges in goatrearing - disease, pests and parasites control, among other things.

CASE is expected to showcase the many strides it has achieved in drone technology, including various applications in fertilising, chemical applications and watering, which can significantly cut time and costs. Other applications in understanding weather patterns and using information about the moisture content in the air are also on the card.

The Development Bank of Jamaica will be on hand to highlight its loan portfolio for farmers who want to expand their operations, as also credit unions and other financial entities which will be at the event. Sagicor will share with farmers and fishers details of its Agri-Care Plan. Other agencies of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries are also on the lineup of presenters.

The competition to select the parish farm queen who will represent Hanover at the annual Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show at the Denbigh Showground in August is already off to an exciting start, Scott disclosed. She described the five aspirants as intelligent and excited. However, with the event falling on a Friday, the organisers are looking to take the family show well into the evening.

“We will be having a talent extravaganza aimed at giving exposure to local acts and unlike other shows that have artistes, we decided to lighten the mood by having a comedy show. The Hanover people love drama and so the duo of Apache and Sarge will headline our show this year. So it’s really a good mix of activities and information that will be given on that day.”