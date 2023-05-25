Quiet tree-planting Labour Day in St James

WESTERN BUREAU:

LABOUR DAY 2023 activities were largely quiet on Tuesday, with members of St James’ civic and political leadership uniting for the parish’s main project, planting trees at the Salt Spring Primary and Infant School.

The activity was in keeping with this year’s theme, ‘Plant a Tree for Life – Promoting Climate Change Mitigation, Food Security and Road Safety.’

Montego Bay Mayor Leeroy Williams, who was on hand for the parish project, participated in the planting of some 50 fruit and ornamental trees at the school, under the watchful eyes of members of the Jamaica Defence Force and members of staff at the school.

“Salt Spring is a part of my division, so it gives me great pleasure to be participating in this exercise today,” said Williams. “It is important that we plant trees because it will provide food, and the planting of trees will help us to have more rainfall.

“I am hoping that the children of this community will make sure that these trees are taken care of, as they will be part of the children’s growing experience, and later on they will be reaping what is here,” added Williams.

Norma Brydson, principal, Salt Spring Primary, said that the exercise would reap long-term benefits, noting that trees will influence climate change in the future.

“I really feel the community spirit today, and it proves that we are building a stronger relationship with stakeholders that really care,” said Brydson. “We are planning for our future generations, so this initiative will definitely impact and improve climate change, and we are also feeding ourselves in a couple of years. So this is a good thing for Jamaica’s sustainability.”

Over in southern St James, the tree-planting initiative also took centre stage with the planting of some 30 trees on the grounds of the Maldon High School, in Maroon Town.

Outside of the tree-planting projects, there were various other school and community initiatives across St James. At Herbert Morrison Technical High School and Montego Bay Community College, their crosswalk, located along the very busy Alice Eldemire Drive, in Montego Bay, was given a fresh coat of paint, which should make the spot much more visible.

At Irwin High School, members of the Jamaica Public Service Company’s outreach team – Volunteers On Location To Serve (VOLTS) – participated in painting and the installation of new stoves at the school’s home economics room.

While many communities were relatively quiet, Cornwall Court, the second largest housing scheme in Jamaica, was buzzing as the Rayon ‘Checo’ Gray-led citizens’ association gave the community’s ‘kiddies park’ a complete makeover, which include debushing the surroundings, cutting the lawn, repairing swings and slides, trimming the garden, and painting the perimeter around the garden.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com