Supreme Ventures Foundation plants seeds of hope on Labour Day

Labour Day in Jamaica, celebrated annually on May 23, marked the culmination of Workers’ Week, emphasising the civic and social responsibility of all Jamaicans. This year, under the theme ‘Plant a Tree ... For Life’, Supreme Ventures Foundation, in collaboration with Change Makers Ltd, embarked on a transformative mission focused on climate change mitigation, food security, and road safety.

Two children’s homes, Sunbeam Plus Home for Boys in St Catherine and City of Refuge in St Andrew, were beneficiaries of the foundation’s efforts. Sunbeam Plus Home for Boys provides a nurturing environment for 16 boys, teaching them Christian principles, while City of Refuge houses 56 children ranging from six months to 18 years old. These homes identified pressing needs for repairs, beautification, and essential resources.

Supreme Ventures Foundation, driven by its commitment to serving the community, deployed dedicated staff volunteers who actively participated in this annual initiative. Their presence and assistance aimed to create equal opportunities and foster safe and enjoyable living environments for Jamaican children in need, a release noted.

“Labour Day is not just a day of service, but a day of empowering our children and building stronger communities. Through our partnership with Supreme Ventures Foundation, we are creating a lasting impact that will inspire and uplift generations to come,” expressed Corporate Communications and PR Manager of Supreme Ventures Limited, Chloleen Daley-Muschett.

The Labour Day project encompassed a range of activities designed to transform the homes. Staff volunteers provided meals and engaged in painting, repairs, and installations of garden boxes. The children enthusiastically joined in, painting and planting trees and flowering plants. Cleaning efforts and improvements to the overall environment were also carried out. Daley-Muschett added, “We believe in the power of collective action and the positive impact it can have on the lives of those in need. Through our ‘Plant a Tree ... For Life’ initiative on Labour Day, Supreme Ventures Foundation is proud to be a catalyst for change, fostering environmental consciousness and creating safer, more nurturing spaces for Jamaican children. Together, we can sow the seeds of hope and transform lives for a brighter future,” she remarked.