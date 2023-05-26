Vacationing police officer collapses, dies in the US

WESTERN BUREAU:

The St James police division was thrown into mourning on Wednesday after news broke that Inspector Franklin Hunter, the officer in charge of the Mt Salem Police Station, collapsed and died in the United States, where he was on vacation.

Superintendent Sharon Beeput, the police commander for Hanover, who worked quite closely with Hunter when they were both stationed at the St James division headquarters, said she was extremely saddened by the news as they enjoyed a very good working relationship over the years, and she admired his very good work ethic.

“He was a committed member of the organisation (the Jamaica Constabulary Force), who was well loved and respected by his peers. The JCF has lost one of its best,” said Beeput. “My condolences go out to his family, especially his children, who will now have to face life without their father.”

In addition to being a loyal servant to the JCF, the athletic-looking Hunter, who was well known for his pleasing smile and warm personality, was also an avid churchman, who embraced his Seventh-day Adventist faith and was well respected in church circles.

“He was very involved in the Seventh-day Adventist Church and that is an area that I am sure he will be sadly missed,” noted Beeput.

MAJOR LOSS

Hunter, who resided in the Cornwall Court community and is believed to be in his late 40s or early 50s, was also seen as an invaluable member of the community, and according to Ryan ‘Cheeco’ Grey, his death is a major loss to the community.

Grey, who broke the sad news to the community via a WhatsApp post, said he and the executive of the association were deeply saddened by the news and urged members of the community to rally around his family with their support.

“We are deeply saddened by this news,” said Grey. “Please let us collectively surround his family with prayers and support as this is a very unfortunate event.”

In a release from the Central Committee of the Police Federation, the organisation expressed deep regret at the news of the policeman’s death.

“The Central Committee of the Police Federation notes with deep regret the sudden passing of Inspector Franklin Hunter, former sub-officer of the Mt Salem Police Station. We were informed that he transitioned today, whilst on vacation leave abroad. We sympathise and express sincere condolences to the management and staff of the St James Division, and also his friends and family. We ask your strength in this dark hour,” the statement read.