Bickle Breakfast returns after three-year hiatus

Team Jamaica Bickle (JTB), Inc, a New York-based not-for-profit organisation which provides support for Jamaican athletes competing at the annual Penn Relays in the USA, will host its annual ‘Bickle Breakfast’ today, Saturday, May 27, at St Luke’s Episcopal Church in the Bronx, New York. The Bickle Breakfast returns after a three-year hiatus due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds raised from this labour of love go towards Team Jamaica Bickle’s Automated External Defibrillators (AED) Project, which aims to provide defibrillators to schools in Jamaica for use in sport programmes benefiting young athletes in Jamaica and the Caribbean. To date, over 90 of these instruments have been distributed in Jamaica.

“Coming off a very successful presentation of TJB at the Penn Relays, that for the first time was hosted in the Palestra at the University of Pennsylvania, we are energised and preparing for TJB 30th in 2024,” said Chairman of Team Jamaica Bickle Irwine Clare.

“We extend heartfelt appreciation for the support and confirmation accorded us by the community and relevant stakeholders. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday morning bright and early, as we begin our Bickle Breakfast at 9 a.m. There will be lots of prizes and surprises,” he disclosed.

Noted for its sumptuous servings of deliciously prepared food by area restaurant operators who donate much of the food, the event attracts Caribbean nationals from Brooklyn and Long Island, joining those in the Bronx and Westchester County.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Recently, Clare was recognised for his contribution to the development of Jamaican athletes with an award and citation by the consul general of Jamaica to New York, Alsion Wilson. The award was presented at the Team Jamaica Bickle village at Penn Relays on Saturday, April 29. Clare, who has served as chairman of Team Jamaica Bickle for 29 years, was lauded for his tireless advocacy for athlete development - from high school through to college, and beyond.

In 1999, TJB became the first Jamaican organisation to be a participating sponsor at the Penn Relays. As a result, the Jamaican flag became the first foreign nation’s flag to be flown at the Penn Relays.