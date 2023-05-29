Agri sector urged to take advantage of Jamaica Post FastTrack service

Farmers and entrepreneurs within the agricultural sector are being encouraged to take advantage of the relatively new FastTrack service offered by Jamaica Post.

FastTrack is an expedited outbound post-to-door service that delivers to destinations in Asia, Western Europe, Africa, parts of the Caribbean, and Latin America, within three to five business days.

Speaking with The Gleaner on Saturday, during the 27th staging of the Kingston and St Andrew Association (KSA) of Branch Societies/Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) Agro Fest, Dominic Harris, sales and marketing officer at Jamaica Post, said the service has existed at government agency for sometime, but that it is engaging in greater marketing efforts to sensitise more individuals who could make use of the service.

Jamaica Post, or the The Post and Telecommunications Department, manages the island’s network of post offices and postal agencies.

Harris explained that the FastTrack service was “just here to make life easier”, noting that farmers were being targeted because some of Jamaica Post’s clientele exported products like castor oil and coconuts to their clients in Germany, Canada, and other regions, and that by using other channels to do so would be more expensive.

Harris said that FastTrack is available across all operating post offices.

FastTrack has also been used to mail pimento seeds, Cerasee plant, pimento leaves, soursop leaves, sea moss, and other agricultural products, according to Tashania Miller-Gray, retail customer service officer at Jamaica Post.

She told The Gleaner that, in order for farmers to export their products, a permit from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Mining was required, and that Jamaica Post would not accept packages if the permit is not presented.

Miller-Gray also stated that farmers could use the local courier service known as Zipmail, where parcels are delivered the following business day.

“The entrepreneurs, their business has grown, and they are using our services, the parcel service, our registered mail service and our Zipmail service, every day, non-stop,” she said.

The FastTrack service, which is powered by the logistics provider DHL also has online tracking features available.

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com