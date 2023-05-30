First primary school police youth club launched in challenged Manchester community

The Northeastern Manchester community of Robins Hall should begin to see greater police presence and a stronger public partnership with the lawmen, following the launch of the parish’s first primary school police youth club, in the area.

The 40-member club that was officially launched on Wednesday at the Robins Hall Primary School brings to 11 the total number of active clubs that exist across the parish.

Police youth club (PYC) divisional coordinator, Constable Rayon Thompson, indicated that with a number of other clubs dormant, the aim is to enhance the movement by building its capacity and adding to the total number of active clubs.

“For the parish of Manchester, and this club in particular to remain active and meaningful and serve the district, all hands will have to be on deck, and so we are asking our stakeholders, internally and externally, to share in this PYC,” he stated.

With children becoming more exposed to external factors that influence criminality, Glenford Miller, acting assistant commissioner of police, Area 3, Glenford Miller says it is important to give them a foundation that deters even the very thought.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I want to commend you all for the bold step you have taken to become members of the Robins Hall Primary Police Youth Club. It is really important. Sometimes when students reach high school we lose them. We realise that a lot of high-school students find themselves in crime because they are influenced from the outside … . It is our responsibility to guide the youth on the right path,” Miller said.

VITAL INITIATIVE

Senior Education Officer Marsha Fennell-Bell commended school administrators for being proactive, and charged the students to show positive values and attitudes amid the distractions.

“… While we earnestly prepare 21st-century learners, we must be proactive and not reactive while empowering ourselves to become 21st-century leaders, in order to be contextually relevant and beneficial to our students with whom we interact.”

As a former member of a police youth club, principal at the institution, Kamile Madden-Lee, underscored the importance.

“…This [police youth club] is more than just a mere involvement. It is a partnership that will no doubt foster a good relationship between the police and students of our institution, and, by extension, the community of Robins Hall .”

Among those present at the launch were a host of police officers from the Manchester Division; Member of Parliament for Northeast Manchester Audley Shaw, who charged the young club members to make a difference by living an exemplary life; and Custos of Manchester Garfield Green, who gave his full endorsement.

“This is a vital initiative that will provide young people with a safe and supportive environment where they can learn and thrive. It can be a place where they can engage in positive activities, build strong relationship with peers and mentors, and develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed in life,” Green stated

According to Vice-President of the school board, Lennox Powell, the community, which has been plagued with issues of domestic violence and praedial larceny, will be better off for having the increased police presence.

As children continue to be celebrated in the month of May, keynote speaker and principal of the JCF Cadet Academy, Tanecia Johnson, reminded the adults present about their responsibility to ensure that children are loved and protected.

“The healthy development of children is crucial to the well-being of any society, because they are still developing … . When we talk about protecting our children, we are talking about safeguarding them by whatever means necessary.”

She encouraged students to uphold the values and attitudes they have been taught, and influence positivity in the spaces in which they live and engage.