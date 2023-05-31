Young people integral to transformation of JCF - Anderson

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) continues to drive transformation as it seeks to attract more young people to the organisation.

Addressing rank-and-file members of the JCF at the 80th Jamaica Police Federation Annual Joint Central Conference in Trelawny on Tuesday, Anderson said the constabulary is building a force that will be viewed as a top option for young Jamaicans to serve their country while building their lives.

“We have to work and create a JCF that our members are so invested in, and believe in so much, where that relationship between ourselves and the force is so tight, that we see it as a viable generational occupation and profession for our children with many options,” he said.

Acknowledging that there are some shortcomings, the police commissioner stated that these are being addressed to create the necessary appeal for both existing members and young people.

“What is the force we need that is going to cause young people to be interested… as opposed to somewhere else? Salary, upward mobility, a chance to do meaningful work, make a difference, experience new things and interface with new technology. To look at their force in the way they see when they look on TV and what their expectations are of a police force.”

Anderson said as more young people join the JCF, there is also an effort to strengthen leadership and mentorship towards a stronger constabulary force.

“They [new generation] have no idea of a world without technology. We have to now mentor these young people, these technologically savvy young people with bright ideas and have skills they can attach to problems that we are perhaps not thinking that way, so apart from mentoring, we have to listen to them.”

Continuing, he said that blending experienced police and technology-savvy recruits is the type of mix that will yield very results, hence his desire to push this initiative.

- Adrian Frater

