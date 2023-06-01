Thu | Jun 1, 2023

Eaerth Today | Labour for trees

Published:Thursday | June 1, 2023 | 1:17 AM
A volunteer from H&L Rapid True Value plants a poui tree as part of the National Labour Day project held at lands adjacent to the PJ Patterson Highway on May 23.
A team member from the Forestry Department carries a tray of jacaranda seedlings to a planting block during the National Labour Day project.
A National Water Commission volunteer plants a bitter damsel seedling as part of the National Labour Day project.
