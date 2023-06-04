Three wanted men killed in shootout with police in St James

WESTERN BUREAU:

The St James police have confirmed that one of the parish’s most wanted men and two of his cronies were fatally shot when they challenged members of a police-military team at a section of the Barrett Town community yesterday afternoon.

The men have been identified as Nesta Gallimore, otherwise called ‘Zaddo’ or ‘Goddy’; Javon Henry; and Javan Henry.

Reports are that about 3:00 p.m., the police-military team, acting on intelligence, went to a house located on the border of Barrett Town and Spot Valley known as Compound in search of the wanted men.

On approaching the building, they were fired on by armed men who barricaded themselves inside the house, the police stated.

The fire was returned and a heated gun battle ensued for almost an hour.

When the gunfire ceased, Gallimore and two of his henchmen were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police say three illegal firearms were taken from the men.

“I must commend the security forces over the manner in which they handled the situation,” Anthony Murray, councillor of the Rose Hall Division, told The Sunday Gleaner yesterday.

“We have seen where there is a spike in murders in my division over the past weeks, and I am very happy that the police have gotten rid of some of the men committing the crime in the area, especially most wanted men, and now persons and residents can feel safe within the space.”

In a press release yesterday evening, the Jamaica Constabulary Force stated that the men were believed to be responsible for at least 10 murders committed across St James.

“Gallimore was among the most wanted in the parish and also in Jamaica,” one senior cop told The Sunday Gleaner, linking him to an incident last month where a student was shot and injured in Somerton, and three men shot and killed.

“He and the other two men, who are cousins, have been creating a wave of mayhem and terror within sections of the parish, especially in Dumfries, Somerton, Canaan and the adjoining communities.”

hopeton.bucknor@gleanerjm.com